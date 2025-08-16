Phillies Get Great Injury Update on Jhoan Duran After Scary Incident
Jhoan Duran has transformed the Philadelphia Phillies bullpen.
As the headlining addition at the trade deadline for the Phillies, the superstar closer has done exactly what he was brought in to do: close out games and be the shutdown man the team can call upon in high-leverage situations.
Since coming to Philadelphia, the right-handed flamethrower has been perfect, going 4-for-4 in save opportunities without allowing a single run across four innings while giving up just two hits, striking out three and walking none.
But on Friday, because it had been a while since Duran had pitched, manager Rob Thomson called upon his closer in a 6-2 ballgame to give him some work and close out the contest against the Washington Nationals.
That decision turned into something that became a nightmare for the team and Phillies fans everywhere when Duran took a comebacker off his lower leg and he had to be carted off the field in noticeable pain.
The scary incident clouded what was an otherwise positive performance for Philadelphia, with the team ending their three-game losing streak on the back of Kyle Schwarber's three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie that was immediately followed up by Bryce Harper's solo shot.
Celebration turned to worry in the bottom of the ninth when Duran was hit by the ground ball on his fourth pitch of the at-bat when facing his first batter of the inning. But thankfully, it seems like he and the Phillies avoided the worst-case scenario.
Duran's X-Rays Come Back Negative
In a postgame update, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the initial X-rays came back negative, but he'll be evaluated further on Saturday to see if anything else is wrong following that scary incident.
One positive sign that everything will be OK is that, even in the midst of his pain, after the initial shock wore off and he was being evaluated by the training staff, he appeared to signal to his teammates that he was fine.
The negative X-ray results make that feel a whole lot better, but the further tests will determine if there is any other damage beyond what could be determined by X-rays. Still, this is a major positive for Philadelphia.
Duran has been a gamechanger for the Phillies since they acquired him, giving this team a true shutdown closer they haven't had in years to provide stability in the bullpen that has been desperately needed.
Hopefully the further testing comes back clean and he can get back on the field as soon as possible.