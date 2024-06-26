Phillies New Starter Leaves Game Early With Apparent Injury
The Philadelphia Phillies are finishing their three-game set against the Detroit Tigers, looking to win another series.
Right-hander Spencer Turnbull started on the mound but exited after just 36 pitches in 3.0 innings. According to Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Turnbull exited the game with right shoulder soreness.
Turnbull, 31-years-old was used as a bullpen arm for most of the season. In his 16 appearances, he's started in six games. Throughout his career, he was used mostly as a starter but only threw over 56 2/3 innings once.
He was used exclusively as a starter in the first month of the season before transitioning into the bullpen role.
With Taijuan Walker hitting the injured list with a blister, it allowed Turnbull to get the start on Wednesday.
The Alabama native doesn't mind coming out of the bullpen for the first time in his career, saying all he's focused on is winning games, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic.
“I’ve enjoyed being in the bullpen and learning a new thing. I want to do whatever I can to help the team win. But, obviously, I prefer starting.”
With Turnbull potentially having an injury and Walker already out, Philadelphia will have to make some decisions. Injuries to starting pitchers are always a concern, but with a team looking to win the World Series, it's a must that they address it if this is something serious.
Hopefully, for the Phillies and Turnbull, this was just a bump in the road, and he'll be back on the mound in the near future.