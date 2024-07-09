Phillies Outfielder Shares Feelings About Playing with Childhood Idol
It's been a great two-and-a-half years for the Philadelphia Phillies that has seen this team make an improbable run to the World Series in 2022, reach the NLCS last season, and now, become the best team in baseball for the first part of this campaign.
To put an exclamation point on just how special this time period has been for this franchise, they need to win a World Series.
The players know this. It's been something everyone in the clubhouse has been focused on since getting eliminated in the NLCS in heartbreaking fashion.
As the Phillies continue to navigate the rest of the year, they know who will have to step up when it comes time for them to play in the postseason.
With so many stars on this roster, those players will be who have to carry the majority of the load, but for them to hoist the trophy, they will need their other pieces to step up and perform in the big moments.
That's something Brandon Marsh is hoping to accomplish for this team.
He was acquired at the trade deadline in 2022 and has emerged as a major factor in the lineup, on the field, and in the clubhouse. Playing the best baseball of his young career with a slash line of .275/.355/.443 and OPS+ of 121 since getting acquired, the 26-year-old has found a home.
It just so happens his new home is alongside his childhood idol Bryce Harper.
"I've looked up to Bryce ever since I was a kid, man. I'm a little kid just starting up baseball, and I'm like 'I wanna be just like that guy!' And now I'm on his team, asking for help on the pitcher he just faced, it's just so surreal, man. It's crazy," Marsh said on "The Chris Rose Rotation" podcast.
They say "never meet your idols," but in this case, it seems to have helped the young center fielder.
He has played his way into being one of the most crucial parts of Philadelphia's outfield and has become one of the most important guys in building the tightknit clubhouse culture that persists amongst this team.
That's not always the case when it comes to veterans accepting a new guy who was acquired via a trade. Adjusting to a new group of guys and how things are done differently in the unfamiliar organization can cause some players to crumble.
But the veterans made things easy for Marsh.
"Harper and [Kyle] Schwarber just kind of put their arm around me the second I got in that locker room, and were like 'Hey kid, I know we don't know much about each other, but we're in a tight pennant race here. So, you just gotta get in or get out.' In like an encouraging way, you know? It's like, 'we’re gonna be here every step of the way, we're gonna be here for you, if you need anything, you come to us and let us know. But we’'e gonna need you if we're gonna get to what we wanna get to," he said.
Now, Marsh has become a guy who is the one making things easier for those who the Phillies have acquired, and eventually will acquire, ahead of the upcoming trade deadline and future offseasons.
As far as playing with his childhood idol goes, it has to be pretty cool that he's been able to perform so well alongside of Harper.
But it would be even more special if Marsh was able to lift the World Series trophy alongside Harper at the end of this year.