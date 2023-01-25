Dan Baker, a longtime Philadelphia Phillies public address announcer, was honored at the Philadelphia Sports Writers Association banquet.

Longtime Philadelphia Phillies public address announcer Dan Baker was honored with the Most Courageous award at the Philadelphia Sports Writers Association’s annual banquet Monday in Cherry Hill, N.J.

Baker, 76, was honored for winning his battle with cancer. Baker has undergone 24 surgeries and 30 radiation treatments since a tumor was found in his sinus in 2020.

Baker has been united with the Phillies since 1972, their second season at Veterans Stadium. He’s currently the longest-tenured PA announcer in Major League Baseball.

Baker has been the PA announcer for six World Series – 1980, ’83, ’93, ’08, ’09 and ’22.

He was also the PA announcer for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1985-2014 and a radio broadcaster for Drexel basketball from 1997-2012.

Baker hopes to continue calling Phillies games for years to come.

“If God blesses me with great health and the Phillies will have me,” Baker told reporters.

Baker fought back against cancer to continue doing what he cherishes. Expect to hear that booming voice once again in ’23 as the Phillies chase a World Series title.

“It’s brought me so much enjoyment,” Baker said. “I’ve been able to share it with my family. I’ve met my wife with the Phillies. Both of our children worked with the Phillies during their college years, so they’ve been so good to me.”

