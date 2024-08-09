Phillies Place Deadline Acquisition on IL, Announce Flurry of Other Roster Moves
When the Philadelphia Phillies brought in Austin Hays at the trade deadline, it was a move that didn't excite a large portion of the fanbase.
Despite being an All-Star player just a season ago, there was a disconnect between the fans and organization about whether or not he was a difference maker.
But in his first action with the Phillies, Hays clearly brought something to the lineup.
Slashing .263/.282/.395 with a homer and four RBI across 10 games, the seven-year veteran seems to be exactly what the front office was looking for when trying to land a reliable option who could factor into the outfield rotation.
Unfortunately, Philadelphia will be without him for a bit after placing him on the 10-day injured list.
Hays departed their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 7 with what appeared to be a pulled hamstring. The official diagnosis is a left hamstring strain, so he will be on the shelf until he is back to being 100 percent.
Because of this injury, the Phillies announced a flurry of roster moves.
The one-for-one corresponding move is replacing Hays with outfielder Cal Stevenson, who has played in 29 Major League games the past two years with the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants.
He didn't have a good showing during his time in The Show, but he has put together a solid season with Philadelphia's Triple-A affiliate, slashing .307/.420/.488 with seven homers and 39 RBI.
Kolby Allard, who just pitched in Thursday's opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks, has been sent back down to the minors, getting replaced by right-handed reliever Max Lazar who has posted a 2.40 ERA across 30 innings at the Triple-A level.
Other moves have seen them designate long-time minor leaguer Darick Hall and reliever Max Castillo for assignment, opening up the possibility they can be claimed by other teams around the league.