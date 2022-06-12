Philadelphia Phillies recall Alvarado, Option Sánchez

The Philadelphia Phillies have announced that they will be recalling left-handed relief pitcher José Alvarado back to the big club, swapping him with another lefty in Cristopher Sánchez.

Across four games with Lehigh Valley, Alvarado held a perfect 0.00 ERA and a WHIP of 0.50, all while fanning five batters.

Cristopher Sánchez, who has been up-and-down with the big club, has struggled at times, but is not yet a finished product. The lefty owns an ERA of 4.60 at the major league level.

Alvarado should be available out of the bullpen today, as the Phillies attempt to finish their sweep of the Diamondbacks

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!