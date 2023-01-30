The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly signed former White Sox Josh Harrison to a one-year deal.

The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly signed Josh Harrison to a one-year, $2 million deal, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

The 35-year-old Harrison, who can play both infield and outfield, played 119 games for the Chicago White Sox last season where he hit .256 with seven home runs and 27 RBI.

Harrison has also played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals and Oakland Athletics since 2011.

Harrison has a career .272 average with 71 home runs and 378 RBI.

This addition seems like a solid move since Harrison would be a positive influence in an already strong clubhouse.

