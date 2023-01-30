Phillies Reportedly Ink Josh Harrison To One-Year Deal
The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly signed former White Sox Josh Harrison to a one-year deal.
The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly signed Josh Harrison to a one-year, $2 million deal, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.
The 35-year-old Harrison, who can play both infield and outfield, played 119 games for the Chicago White Sox last season where he hit .256 with seven home runs and 27 RBI.
Harrison has also played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals and Oakland Athletics since 2011.
Harrison has a career .272 average with 71 home runs and 378 RBI.
This addition seems like a solid move since Harrison would be a positive influence in an already strong clubhouse.
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023?
- Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
- Bryce Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies
- Six Philadelphia Phillies Declare Free Agency
- Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
- Jimmy Rollins Describes Disrespectful Treatment by Ryne Sandberg
- Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!