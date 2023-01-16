Skip to main content
Phillies Reportedly Sign Taiwanese Right-Hander

Philadelphia Phillies reportedly sign hard-throwing Taiwanese right-hander.
Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies have officially signed Taiwanese right-handed pitcher Wen-Hui Pan, according to Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Phillies awarded him $350,000 plus $70,000 towards college education expenses.

He’s expected to start at rookie ball after attending the Phillies’ high-performance camp in the Dominican Republic this month.

Coffey notes that the young right-hander throws four pitches – fastball, splitter, slider and curveball. The pitches usually range from 94-to-99 miles per hour.

