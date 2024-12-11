Phillies Select Former Mets Top Pitching Prospect Mike Vasil in Rule 5 Draft
The Philadelphia Phillies had an opportunity to improve on Wednesday with the Rule 5 draft.
The Phillies selected right-hander Mike Vasil from the New York Mets.
Vasil, once viewed as the top pitching prospect in the Mets system, hasn't hit his full stride at the professional level. He impressed early in his career, posting a 1.29 ERA in his first stint at the, but hasn't followed it up since.
While this is a good addition on paper, Matt Gelb of The Athletic thinks he might not be with Philadelphia for long.
"Phillies took Mike Vassel, a righty from Mets organization, in Rule 5 draft. Possible they made the pick for another club and will trade. They lost righty Eiberson Castellano to Twins."
In 2022, Vasil had a decent showing in Single-A, posting a 2.19 ERA and striking out 39 hitters in 37.0 innings.
He was given a chance at Triple-A for a full season in 2024 but struggled, finishing the year with a 6.04 ERA and a .291 average against in 134 innings.
His strikeout numbers were down, too, striking out just 109 hitters in that span.
Vasil was considered one of the top prep arms in the country from the 2018 high school class. The right-hander was a top-25 prospect out of Boston College Prep High School before playing his college ball at Virginia.
He finished with a 4.74 ERA in three seasons at UVA, which was good enough for New York to select him in the eighth round of the 2021 MLB draft.
Vasil has the potential to be a big league arm and will have a chance to do so, whether with the Phillies or another club if they decide to trade him.