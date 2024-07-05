Phillies Skipper Says Injured Star Trio is Not 'Too Far Away' from Returning
The Philadelphia Phillies have had a fantastic season so far, but to really make it a special one, they have to bring home the World Series trophy.
That's been the goal for this group ever since they were eliminated in the NLCS last year.
Multiple players focused on improving things during the offseason to limit weaknesses in their game, and that has turned this team into the best in Major League Baseball so far.
The Phillies are looking to get to the All-Star break with a commanding lead in the NL East, and entering their series with the Atlanta Braves on Friday, they have a good opportunity to do just that.
Unfortunately, they have to go into this huge rivalry matchup without three of their stars.
J.T. Realmuto is still sidelined after his knee surgery, Bryce Harper is dealing with his hamstring strain, and Kyle Schwarber is recovering from his groin strain.
When Harper and Schwarber went down in the same game, there was some real concern that they would be out an extended period of time, but they both shocked everyone when they said their goal was to come back before the All-Star break.
Based on Rob Thomson's most recent comments, it sounds like that's a possbility.
"I don't think they’re too far away," the skipper said according to their team page when discussing all three of Philadelphia's stars.
Harper and Schwarber would be the ones to return the soonest.
The MVP candidate is running at about 70-75 percent intensity according to Thomson, and he says there's a "good chance" he'll be back before the All-Star break. Schwarber is running at 90 percent intensity and "it is likely he is activated from the IL" when he's eligible on July 9 barring a setback.
As for Realmuto, it looks like the original month timeline is still in tact.
"Probably post-All-Star, but we'll see," Thomson said.
He left it open-ended because the star catcher is currently running at 70-75 percent intensity and just did some catcher drills on July 4. He's also done batting practice on the field which is a major step to hit before returning to action.
It's unlikely the Phillies would rush him back early with so many more important games left on the calendar, but if he continues to progress, there's a chance he could be back around the same time as Harper and Schwarber.