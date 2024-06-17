Phillies Superstar Reps Philadelphia Sports Legend Ahead of His Return
The Philadelphia Phillies knew they were going to get their superstar Trea Turner back on Monday.
This was announced by manager Rob Thomson before their series finale against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, a contest they ultimately dropped that now sees the Phillies losers of two series in a row.
Getting Turner back will be a huge boost to this team and lineup that just saw their star catcher J.T. Realmuto go down with knee surgery that will sideline him for roughly a month.
But, Philadelphia made a surprising move when they decided to send their young center fielder down to the minors as a corresponding move following the activation of their shortstop.
This will certainly shake things up on the roster, and it brings even more questions about what Dave Dombrowski and his front office are going to do ahead of the trade deadline to make sure this team is loaded with enough talent to win the World Series.
In the short term, though, the Phillies are happy to get back the talent of Turner.
He was slashing .343/.392/.460 with two homers, 12 extra-base hits, and nine RBI through 33 games before going down with his hamstring injury, looking like the $300 million-man they paid for last offseason.
Ahead of Turner's anticipated return on Monday, he was wearing a shirt that was repping Philadelphia sports legend Allen Iverson.
This isn't the first time a Phillies player has worn something Iverson related, as Bryce Harper has been known to wear jerseys or other clothing items that showcases past legends of Philadelphia.
Harper has used that as a way to connect with fans in the city, and it seems like Turner is taking a page out of his book prior to getting back on the field.
Phillies fans were there for the struggling shortstop during his first year with the team, giving him a standing ovation during his worst stretch of the season which sparked his turnaround.
Now, Turner will hope to return the favor and keep this team rolling throughout summer as they look to win their first NL East division title since 2011.