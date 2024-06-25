Phillies Urged to Pursue Three Trades for 'Perfect' Deadline
The Philadelphia Phillies have become arguably the best team in baseball. By record, they are the best team, narrowly coming in ahead of the New York Yankees. At 52-26, they're a heavy favorite to win the World Series this season.
All season long, the Phillies have looked the part of a potential contender. They are loaded with star talent in their lineup and rotation. The bullpen has been good as well.
At this point in time, Philadelphia doesn't appear to have any massive weaknesses. However, there are ways that they could improve the roster.
With that in mind, the Phillies have been viewed as a team that could look to make some aggresive trades ahead of the late-July deadline.
ClutchPoints recently took a look at what a perfect trade deadline would look like for Philadelphia. They have the Phillies making three different trades.
Those three trades would bring Philadelphia outfielder Luis Robert Jr., reliever Tanner Scott, and starting pitcher Trevor Williams.
Robert has been one of the most talked about trade targets connected with the Phillies. He has tons of power at the plate and would give the franchise the outfield help they've been rumored to be looking to find. Last season, Robert hit .264/.315/.542 to go along with 38 home runs and 80 RBI.
Scott, on the other hand, would be a massive upgrade to the back of the Philadelphia bullpen. He has pitched in 32 games, compiling a 6-5 record to go along with a 1.64 ERA, a 1.21 WHIP, and nine saves. If the Phillies want to beef up their bullpen, Scott would be an ideal option.
Finally, they suggested that Philadelphia pursue a trade for starting pitcher Trevor Williams. While the Phillies don't need starting pitching, Williams could be moved to the bullpen as a long reliever. He has started 11 games this season, going 5-0 and recording a 2.22 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP.
All three of those players would be excellent additions for the Phillies. They could all contribute to a potential World Series run.
While making all of those moves seems unlikley, a couple of them could happen. Scott and Williams seem like the most likely options on this list. Robert is far from being a guarantee to even be available in trade talks.
Expect to continue hearing rumors and speculation about Philadelphia. Amid what has been an impressive season, some help could be wise. The trade should be very entertaining for the team.