Inside The Phillies

Potential Philadelphia Phillies Bench Piece Making Most of Arizona Fall League Chance

An older Philadelphia Phillies prospect has been playing well at the Arizona Fall League this year.

Kenneth Teape

May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detailed view of a Philadelphia Phillies hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detailed view of a Philadelphia Phillies hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

It will be interesting to see what kind of moves the Philadelphia Phillies make during the upcoming offseason to keep their championship window open.

Throughout the 2024 campaign, they were one of the best teams in baseball. But, their postseason stay was a short one.

Their National League East rivals, the New York Mets, defeated them in four games in the NLDS. It was an incredibly disappointing outcome as the team’s bullpen imploded when they were needed most.

Heading into the offseason, one goal for the front office could be getting younger. Their core is rapidly aging, as most of their most important players are going to be on the wrong side of 30 when Opening Day 2025 rolls around.

Shuffling a few pieces is certainly possible, as some trades could be made to fill voids on the roster. Finding a full-time answer in center field is important, as is a backend starting pitcher and maybe a bullpen piece or two depending on how free agency shakes out; Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez are both hitting the market.

In their lineup, shaking up the depth chart feels inevitable.

How much they spend to make that happen is anyone’s guess. But, if they go the economical route and look within, one player who could find himself in the mix is Otto Kemp.

The versatile player would provide manager Rob Thomson with some incredible flexibility when filling out lineups. A large chunk of his playing time has come at third base, but he has also played innings at second base, first base, shortstop and the outfield.

Becoming a super-utility man could be his ticket to the Major Leagues. Also, it will be hard to keep him off the roster if he continues hitting at the clip he has in the Arizona Fall League.

He has produced a .294/.500/.647 slash line with two home runs and seven RBI. During Week 2 of the competition, he was one of the better performers on the field.

“The 25-year-old Kemp is one of the older players in the Fall League, and though his sample size was a little smaller than others on this list, he made his hits count this week. Kemp homered twice in the Desert Dogs' 19-9 romp of Peoria on Oct. 15, and enjoyed a two-hit, two-run game a few days later against Surprise,” wrote Joe Trezza of MLB.com.

As an older player, you want to see them take advantage of the opportunity and to this point, Kemp has done that. He should be on the team's radar for a bench spot this offseason after playing through four levels in 2024.

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/News