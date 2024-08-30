Predicted Top 2026 Philadelphia Phillies Prospect Doesn’t Come as a Surprise
The Philadelphia Phillies are a team built to win right now. However, they also have an impressive collection of young talent in the minors, giving them some cheaper options to lean on in the future.
On the other hand, the Phillies could also consider trading some of those players as they search for proven big-league talent.
While Philadelphia's trade deadline additions haven't played as well as many had hoped, they didn't have to trade any of their top three prospects along the way. They traded some decent prospects, but Aidan Miller and others still remain with the organization.
There's a scenario in the offseason where they go after an arm like Garrett Crochet again and have to trade at least one of them, but that remains to be seen.
Keeping Miller around, especially, was a win for the Phillies at the deadline.
Viewed as the consensus top prospect in Philadelphia's organization and the No. 29 ranked overall prospect according to MLB.com, Miller should play an important role for the Phillies in the future.
It's uncertain when he'll get a chance to show he belongs at the Major League level, but it's possible that he'll get an opportunity as early as next year. Crazier has happened.
He doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon, so there should be an opportunity for him eventually.
Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com loves what he sees out of the Florida naitve. Mayo predicted each team's top prospect in 2026, listing Miller for Philadelphia.
"The current top Phillies prospect is not likely to give up his standing. The 2023 first-round pick and 2024 Futures Gamer quickly earned a promotion from Single-A Clearwater to High-A Jersey Shore, and after struggling a little bit with the new level, he's posted a very solid .936 OPS over his last 30 games. And he’s just starting to tap into his tremendous raw power, so watch out."
Hopefully, at that point, he won't be viewed as much of a prospect. However, with a loaded middle infield in front of him, it's tough to find a place for him to play. That'll be something the Phillies have to figure out in the near future, as he could end up being too good to continue playing in the minors.
During the 2024 campaign, he's swung the bat at a very high level. He's currently slashing .259/.372/.451 with 10 home runs between Single-A and High-A. Depending on how the remainder of the campaign goes, perhaps he gets a promotion to Double-A.
When that happens, it should open the door for him to play at Triple-A sometime next season.