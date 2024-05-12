Rare Stat Proves How Good Phillies Starts Have Been
It's tough to find a team playing better baseball than the Philadelphia Phillies right now. They currently have the most wins in baseball with a 28-12 record and hold the best record over their last 10 games with a 9-1 record.
Over the past few seasons, the Phillies have proven their worth. The team has been one of the best in baseball over the past three seasons on both sides of the baseball, offering some of the top talent in the league on the mound and at the plate.
There's a strong argument that Philadelphia has the best pitching staff in baseball. Factor that in with an offense that can score runs with any in baseball, the Phillies are a legitimate contender.
A mind-blowing stat shows how good they've been this year. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, they're outscoring their opponents 63-21 in the first two innings of the game.
Scoring runs at that type of level at the beginning of the game makes it tough for any team to win. As the pitching staff settles in after an inning or two, holding an early lead has benefited Philadelphia.
With a combination of scoring runs early on and a dominating pitching staff, they're tougher to beat than anyone in baseball.
It's been as ideal of a start as possible, but if any team in baseball understands that they'll only be judged by what they do in October, it's the Phillies. Dave Dombrowski has put together one of the best rosters in baseball, full of veterans who know what it takes to win when it matters most.
This start also puts them in a great position to win the National League East, potentially giving them a home-field advantage against other division winners unlike years past.
Having teams come to play at Citizens Bank Park with the loudest fanbase in baseball should be a massive advantage for Bryce Harper and the crew.