Report: Red Sox Sign Jeurys Familia

Report: Boston Red Sox Sign Jeurys Familia to Minor League Deal

The Boston Red Sox have signed former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jeurys Familia to a minor league contract.
According to Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram and Gazette, the Boston Red Sox have signed former Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Jeurys Familia to a minor league deal.

Familia has had a very poor 2022 season thus far. In 38 games with the Phillies, Familia posted a 6.09 ERA alongside a 1.85 WHIP, notching just 33 strikeouts.

The Red Sox, who have fallen out of contention somewhat in the American League East, have had major bullpen troubles this season. Familia likely doesn't aid their current situation, but provides them an arm with experience.

It will be interesting to see how he performs, and whether or not Familia gets a shot with Boston in these final few months of the season.

