Report: Falter Could Soon Rejoin Philadelphia Phillies' Rotation

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Bailey Falter could be recalled to help provide extra rest for the starting rotation in the coming days, per Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

This comes from Phillies Manager Joe Girardi, who has come under fire this season for the potential blunders the pitching staff has faced.

Falter has pitched 12 innings so far this 2022 MLB season; in one game as a starter on May 11 against the Seattle Mariners, he went 4.2 innings, allowed one run on five hits, and struck out four.

Overall, he's pitched to the tune of a 3.75 ERA with a 4.63 FIP and 1.250 WHIP. His peripherals indicate he may have been a bit lucky prior to his demotion to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to build-up as a starter.

However, the big league club feels he is ready to once again contribute to the rotation in order to give the rest of the rotation extra rest.

The lefty threw 33.2 innings in 2021 and was effective out of the bullpen with a 3.79 FIP and 1.188 WHIP. He should be a welcome sight once again in Philadelphia.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!