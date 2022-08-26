Harper Returns to Lineup, Muñoz Optioned

Skip to main content

Bryce Harper Returns to Phillies Lineup, Muñoz Optioned

The Philadelphia Phillies welcome back Bryce Harper, while Yairo Muñoz is optioned to make room.

The Philadelphia Phillies will welcome Bryce Harper, the reigning NL MVP, back to the lineup on Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Harper returns to Major League action after suffering a broken finger from a Blake Snell pitch on June 25. He crushed his rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, going 5-for-8 with two home runs and one walk-off win. He's ready.

To make room, Yairo Muñoz was optioned and Símon Muzziotti was moved to the 60-day injured list.

Harper will reportedly hit in the cleanup spot on Friday as he is welcomed home to Citizens Bank Park.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The Phillies currently sit at 70-55 and 2.5 games ahead of the San Diego Padres for the second MLB Wild Card spot. Harper's presence will be a huge boost to Philadelphia as they pursue a postseason berth for the first time in 11 seasons.

Harper was slashing .318/.385/.599 prior to his injury, and if his rehab assignment performance was any indication, he should be ready to pick up right where he left off. 

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
  3. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  4. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  5. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  6. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  7. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  8. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_18583778
News

Harper Returns to Lineup, Muñoz Optioned

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_18464949
News

Phillies Phocus: Harper Returns

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_15994225 (1)
Prospects

Emanuel Spins Gem for Harper-Less IronPigs

By Alex Carr
USATSI_7732481 (1)
News

Phillies Promote Slew of Top Prospects

By Alex Carr
USATSI_18925447
Game Day

Phillies Ride Nola's Shutout to Sweep of Reds

By Ben Silver
Marsh
News

Marsh Begins Rehab Assignment with Lehigh Valley

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_18813348
News

Phillies Ace Wheeler Placed on 15-Day IL

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_18681187
Opinions

Sánchez Pitched a Great Game at the Perfect Time

By Leo Morgenstern