Harper Returns to Lineup, Muñoz Optioned

The Philadelphia Phillies will welcome Bryce Harper, the reigning NL MVP, back to the lineup on Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Harper returns to Major League action after suffering a broken finger from a Blake Snell pitch on June 25. He crushed his rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, going 5-for-8 with two home runs and one walk-off win. He's ready.

To make room, Yairo Muñoz was optioned and Símon Muzziotti was moved to the 60-day injured list.

Harper will reportedly hit in the cleanup spot on Friday as he is welcomed home to Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies currently sit at 70-55 and 2.5 games ahead of the San Diego Padres for the second MLB Wild Card spot. Harper's presence will be a huge boost to Philadelphia as they pursue a postseason berth for the first time in 11 seasons.

Harper was slashing .318/.385/.599 prior to his injury, and if his rehab assignment performance was any indication, he should be ready to pick up right where he left off.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!