Report: Utley to be MLB Europe Ambassador

Report: Chase Utley to be MLB Europe Ambassador

© John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports

The former Philadelphia Phillies second baseman is reportedly going to promote baseball in Europe for MLB.

Not only is Chase Utley a six-time Major League Baseball All-Star, a four-time Silver Slugger, and World Series champion, but he will now work to promote baseball across the pond.

According to a story published in People on July 22, the former Philadelphia Phillies second baseman will be "working for Major League Baseball as their ambassador to the United Kingdom."

MLB has been working to grow the sport globally, and it has gained significant popularity in London. So much so, that MLB held a series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox there in 2019.

Due to the success of the event, the league planned to continue this tradition, but the COVID-19 pandemic messed up their scheduling a bit. However, Utley says London will "have a series the next two summers."

"I'm going to go there to promote it and talk it up and try to get more Europeans involved in baseball," he said. 

Chase Utley, you are the man.

