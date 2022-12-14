Report: Former Phillies Starter Syndergaard Signs With Dodgers

The Philadelphia Phillies are set with their pitching rotation entering the 2023 MLB season. When they did not bring back Noah Syndergaard to help fill out the rotation, he began looking for a new home.

That new home is now the Los Angeles Dodgers according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Syndergaard is expected to join the Dodgers' rotation, one that is usually compiled of some of the most talented arms in baseball.

However, the lefty saw a decrease in velocity and production in his one season returning from Tommy John surgery. In 2022, Syndergaard pitched to a 3.94 ERA, but his WHIP of 1.255 and FIP of 3.83 told a bit different story.

Syndergaard did have some shining moments with the Phillies, most notably his performance in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series in which he gave up two earned runs in 3.0 innings pitched.

The former firebreather is trying to re-invent himself as a pitcher and there is perhaps no better place to do that than within the Dodgers organization.

