Report: Zach Eflin Signs Free Agent Contract with Rays

Report: Zach Eflin Signs Free Agent Contract with Tampa Bay Rays
Zach Eflin's last regular season pitch for the Philadelphia Phillies will have been clinching their first playoff spot in 11 seasons.
Acquired in the deal that sent away the man who once proclaimed the Phillies, "the team to beat", in 2007, it was a fitting end to Eflin's time with the Phillies.
According to a report from Jeff Passan of ESPN, Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays are in agreement on a three-year free agent contract, pending a physical.
Eflin has struggled with knee injuries his whole career, unable to ever put together a full season. Because of that, he's qualified as a starter only once, in 2019. Though his ERA since that season is 4.08, his FIP is 3.57, indicating he's due for some more success, a prime candidate for the analytically minded Rays.
They'll likely push him to be a member of the starting rotation, but if he should falter, Eflin has proved he has the mettle to be a strong back-end reliever, pitching to a 2.45 ERA in 18.1 relief innings across the regular season and postseason.
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023?
- Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
- Bryce Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies
- Six Philadelphia Phillies Declare Free Agency
- Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
- Jimmy Rollins Describes Disrespectful Treatment by Ryne Sandberg
- Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!