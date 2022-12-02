Report: Zach Eflin Signs Free Agent Contract with Rays

Zach Eflin's last regular season pitch for the Philadelphia Phillies will have been clinching their first playoff spot in 11 seasons.

Acquired in the deal that sent away the man who once proclaimed the Phillies, "the team to beat", in 2007, it was a fitting end to Eflin's time with the Phillies.

According to a report from Jeff Passan of ESPN, Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays are in agreement on a three-year free agent contract, pending a physical.

Eflin has struggled with knee injuries his whole career, unable to ever put together a full season. Because of that, he's qualified as a starter only once, in 2019. Though his ERA since that season is 4.08, his FIP is 3.57, indicating he's due for some more success, a prime candidate for the analytically minded Rays.

They'll likely push him to be a member of the starting rotation, but if he should falter, Eflin has proved he has the mettle to be a strong back-end reliever, pitching to a 2.45 ERA in 18.1 relief innings across the regular season and postseason.

