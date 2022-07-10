Report: Mets Claim Sam Clay After Being Waived by Phillies
The New York Mets have claimed Sam Clay after the Philadelphia Phillies waived him on Friday.
The New York Mets have claimed Sam Clay from the Philadelphia Phillies, according to MLB.com's Todd Zolecki.
Clay was picked up by the Phillies from the Washinton Nationals on Tuesday and was waived on Friday without making an appearance for the club.
In the six appearances Clay made with the Nationals, he pitched with an ERA of 10.38 and a FIP of 9.56.
The Mets pick up Clay as their bullpen is currently down two players with Trevor May and Sean Reid-Foley both out for the foreseeable future with injuries.
