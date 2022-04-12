Report: Philadelphia Phillies Call Up Reliever Jeff Singer

According to John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Phillies are calling up reliever Jeff Singer to join their bullpen.

Singer, who pitched for nearby Monmouth University and Rutgers University's Camden campus, has spent all six seasons of his minor league career within the Phillies organization. He has made a name for himself as a relief pitcher in the minor leagues, finishing 101 games and picking up 42 saves for an ERA of 3.20.

Thus far with Lehigh Valley in 2022, the 28-year-old has made two appearances, including a win over the Columbus Clippers on April 6.

The call up comes after Phillies closer Corey Knebel has reportedly been made unavailable due to "flu-like" symptoms, per Manager Joe Girardi during Monday night's postgame press conference. The promotion of Singer suggests that Knebel's condition could be more serious than previously stated, but the reasoning for Singer's call up remains to be seen.

As pointed out by Clark, Singer could make his major league debut on Tuesday if he is able to make it to Philadelphia in time for tonight's 6:45 p.m. first pitch at Citizens Bank Park.

