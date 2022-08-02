Report: Phillies Acquire Syndergaard from Angels

Skip to main content
Report: Philadelphia Phillies Acquire Syndergaard from Angels

© Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Report: Philadelphia Phillies Acquire Syndergaard from Angels

The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly acquired starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels.

Thor has returned to the National League East.

The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels, per Jayson Stark of The Athletic.

In return, the Angels have received outfielders Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sanchez from the Phillies.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

With starter Zach Eflin out for an indefinite amount of time, Dave Dombrowski and the Phillies were reportedly shopping for a "playoff-caliber" starter this MLB trade deadline. They've apparently found their man in the 6'6", 29-year-old righty.

Syndergaard has pitched to a 3.83 ERA and 3.96 FIP through 15 starts this season. While the former New York Met isn't the dominant force he once was on the mound, he still possesses significant upside and has postseason experience.

The Texas native is set to become a free agent following the 2022 season, but with Kyle Gibson's contract coming off the books, the club may decide to sign Syndergaard over Gibson in the offseason.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  3. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  4. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  5. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  6. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  7. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  8. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_18745694
News

Report: Phillies Acquire Syndergaard from Angels

By Lauren Amour3 minutes ago
USATSI_18538547
News

Phillies Designate Familia for Assignment

By Lauren Amour1 hour ago
USATSI_18740727
News

Report: Twins Acquire Mahle from Reds

By Jeff Fitzpatrick1 hour ago
USATSI_18646178
News

Report: Phillies DFA Odúbel Herrera

By Alex Carr1 hour ago
USATSI_18740885
News

Report: Phillies to Acquire Cubs Reliever Robertson

By Leo Morgenstern1 hour ago
USATSI_18703252
News

Report: Phillies Trade O'Hoppe for Angels' Marsh

By Ben Silver2 hours ago
USATSI_18749593
News

Report: Phillies Interested in Carlos Rodón

By Alex Carr2 hours ago
USATSI_18596371
News

Phillies Claim Vazquez, Move Eflin to 60-Day IL

By Ben Silver3 hours ago