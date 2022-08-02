Report: Phillies Acquire Syndergaard from Angels

Thor has returned to the National League East.

The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels, per Jayson Stark of The Athletic.

In return, the Angels have received outfielders Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sanchez from the Phillies.

With starter Zach Eflin out for an indefinite amount of time, Dave Dombrowski and the Phillies were reportedly shopping for a "playoff-caliber" starter this MLB trade deadline. They've apparently found their man in the 6'6", 29-year-old righty.

Syndergaard has pitched to a 3.83 ERA and 3.96 FIP through 15 starts this season. While the former New York Met isn't the dominant force he once was on the mound, he still possesses significant upside and has postseason experience.

The Texas native is set to become a free agent following the 2022 season, but with Kyle Gibson's contract coming off the books, the club may decide to sign Syndergaard over Gibson in the offseason.

