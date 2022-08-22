Report: Phillies Closer Domínguez Avoids Structural Damage

Report: Phillies Closer Seranthony Domínguez Avoids Structural Damage
The Philadelphia Phillies have seemingly dodged what could have been a major blow to their season on Monday. Closer Seranthony Domínguez has reportedly avoided structural damage after hitting the injured list with "triceps soreness."
Usually when a pitcher experiences any injury related to the tricep in their throwing arm, the worst case scenario comes to mind. However, it appears Domínguez may have avoided the worst according the The Athletic's Matt Gelb.
Relief pitcher Tyler Cyr was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to help on Sunday and was immediately thrust into a high-leverage situation against the New York Mets.
Cyr has now been designated for assignment with lefty Michael Plassmeyer being brought up in his place.
Domínguez will now rest for five days before beginning throwing again, and is eligible to return on Sept. 2.
Philadelphia could really use Domínguez's presence back in the bullpen as they begin embark on the final stretch of the 2022 MLB season, and hopefully, well into the postseason.
