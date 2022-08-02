Report: Phillies Interested in Carlos Rodón

Skip to main content
Report: Philadelphia Phillies Interested in San Francisco Giants' Carlos Rodón

© Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Report: Philadelphia Phillies Interested in San Francisco Giants' Carlos Rodón

The Philadelphia Phillies have interest in Carlos Rodón, one of the top starting pitchers on the market.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Philadelphia Phillies have expressed interest in Carlos Rodón, one of the top starters on the market.

In what may have been his final start for San Francisco, Rodón tossed seven strong innings with ten strikeouts against the Chicago Cubs.

The left-hander posted a career year last season, proving his health and stymying hitters with a 2.37 ERA across 132.2 innings of work, striking out 185 batters in the process.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Rodón would be a major get for the Phillies, but he likely won't come cheap. Prices on the starting pitching market have been deemed "exorbitant," and Rodón would easily be the most costly of any available rental.

That being said, the Phillies were reportedly looking for a playoff-caliber starter of late, and Rodón certainly fits that mold.

Three hours until the 6 p.m. trade deadline. Stay tuned.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  3. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  4. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  5. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  6. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  7. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  8. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_18749593
News

Report: Phillies Interested in Carlos Rodón

By Alex Carr12 seconds ago
USATSI_18596371
News

Phillies Claim Vazquez, Move Eflin to 60-Day IL

By Ben Silver22 minutes ago
USATSI_18725829
Around MLB

Report: Dodgers Acquire Gallo from Yankees

By Lauren Amour30 minutes ago
USATSI_18710147
News

Phillies Sign Three More MLB Draft Selections

By Lauren Amour54 minutes ago
USATSI_18337473
Game Day

Short-handed Phillies Take on Braves in Atlanta

By Ben Silver1 hour ago
USATSI_18772307
News

Report: Padres to Acquire Soto, Bell from Washington

By Alex Carr3 hours ago
USATSI_18746089
News

Report: Phillies Linked to Angels Outfielder Marsh

By Leo Morgenstern4 hours ago
USATSI_18796882
Around MLB

Report: Braves Acquire Odorizzi and Grossman

By Lauren Amour15 hours ago