Report: Phillies Interested in Carlos Rodón

Report: Philadelphia Phillies Interested in San Francisco Giants' Carlos Rodón
Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Philadelphia Phillies have expressed interest in Carlos Rodón, one of the top starters on the market.
In what may have been his final start for San Francisco, Rodón tossed seven strong innings with ten strikeouts against the Chicago Cubs.
The left-hander posted a career year last season, proving his health and stymying hitters with a 2.37 ERA across 132.2 innings of work, striking out 185 batters in the process.
Rodón would be a major get for the Phillies, but he likely won't come cheap. Prices on the starting pitching market have been deemed "exorbitant," and Rodón would easily be the most costly of any available rental.
That being said, the Phillies were reportedly looking for a playoff-caliber starter of late, and Rodón certainly fits that mold.
Three hours until the 6 p.m. trade deadline. Stay tuned.
