Skip to main content

Report: Philadelphia Phillies "Likely" Top Target is Trea Turner

The Philadelphia Phillies are once again connected to shortstop Trea Turner has been coined their "likely" top target.

Here we are, another day and another "report" connecting shortstop Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies. You don't even have to squint and cock your head to see the fit. It's just right there hitting you in the face over and over again.

The Phillies need an everyday shortstop. They have plenty of money to spend. And they want to get back to the World Series. Oh, and Bryce Harper and Turner have an excellent relationship from their time together with the Washington Nationals.

That being said, MLB "Insider" Mark Feinsand went on to MLB Network's Hot Stove show on Tuesday and declared that the Phillies "likely" top target is Turner.

"The Phillies are a team I've heard [Turner] connected to several times," Feinsand said.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Huge bombshell let me tell you.

Regardless of what anyone, or everyone for that matter is hearing, it does appear that the interest and fit is there. 

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
  2. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  3. Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023?
  4. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  5. Bryce Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies
  6. Six Philadelphia Phillies Declare Free Agency
  7. Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
  8. Jimmy Rollins Describes Disrespectful Treatment by Ryne Sandberg
  9. Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
  10. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_19234403
News

Report: Phillies "Likely" Top Target is Trea Turner

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19289706
Opinions

Phillies Season in Review: Ranger Suárez

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19351965 (1)
Opinions

The Phillies Have a Third Ace in Ranger Suárez

By Ben Silver
Philadelphia Phillies Holiday Mascot Bobblehead
News

FOCO Launches New Phillie Phanatic Holiday Bobblehead

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19368110
Opinions

Marsh to the Phillies the Most "Undervalued" Trade of the Deadline

By Andy Jasner
USATSI_19394317
News

Phillies Extend Dombrowski Through 2027 Season

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_4658378
News

Five Former Phillies Bid for Hall of Fame Election

By Alex Carr
USATSI_18709067
Opinions

Phillies Season in Review: J.T. Realmuto

By Leo Morgenstern