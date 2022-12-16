Report: Phillies Showing Interest in Former Mets Pitcher

Report: Philadelphia Phillies Showing Interest in Former Mets Pitcher
The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to continue adding to their roster this winter with the bullpen seemingly becoming the focus.
Per a report from the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Phillies are interested in adding free agent and former New York Mets pitcher Seth Lugo. The hang up appears to be that Lugo still sees himself as a starter while Philadelphia would want to acquire his services for the bullpen.
Lugo struggled mightily in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, the last time he started a game. HIs 5.15 ERA over 36.2 innings pitched and seven starts saw his role reduced to a member of the bullpen.
Since his change in role, Lugo has pitched to a 3.56 ERA over the course of 111.1 innings pitched that has spanned both the 2021 and 2022 MLB seasons.
At age-33, it seems unlikely that Lugo will be able to find a job starting on a contender, especially given his successes out of the bullpen. If he is willing to remain in the bullpen, then he could be a great fit for Philadelphia who need to add a few more external options.
