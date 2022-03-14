Report: Philadelphia Phillies Sign Reliever Brad Hand

Skip to main content
Report: Phillies Sign Reliever Brad Hand

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that the Phillies have signed reliever Brad Hand to a one-year deal, worth $6 million.

As it is currently composed, the Philadelphia Phillies' bullpen is chocked full of right-handers. 

New bullpen additions Corey Knebel and Jeurys Familia are both righties, making the only left-handed throwers Jose Alvarado and Bailey Falter. The club were in dire need of another southpaw until now.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that the Phillies have signed free agent left-handed reliever Brad Hand to a one-year deal, worth $6 million.

The veteran Hand spent 2021 between three clubs—the Washington Nationals, New York Mets, and Toronto Blue Jays. In 64.2 innings, he pitched to a 3.90 ERA with 21 saves and 61 strikeouts.

The Phillies particularly helped to inflate Hand's ERA, in games against Philadelphia he allowed 10 runs in 4.2 innings pitched, and they batted a whopping .423 against him in seven games.

In 60 innings against all other MLB teams not named the Phillies, Hand posted a 2.70 ERA. 

So, it seems the three-time All Star still flashed glimpses of his former self in 2021. His slider and four-seam are both top quality pitches at the major-league level.

Hand has a career 3.68 ERA in 673.1 innings pitched, with 685 strikeouts and 1.24 WHIP. 

He is still only 31, but with 11 MLB seasons under his belt, it appears the Phillies are hoping to add some veteran presence in their bullpen.

