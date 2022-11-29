Report: Pirates Showing Interest in Gibson

Report: Pirates Showing Interest in Kyle Gibson
According to Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic, the Pittsburgh Pirates are engaging in talks with former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Kyle Gibson. Jon Heyman of the New York Post confirmed the report, adding that several teams are said to be interested in the 35-year-old starter.
Gibson came to Philadelphia at the 2021 trade deadline, along with Ian Kennedy and Hans Crouse. The Phillies sent prospects Spencer Howard, Kevin Gowdy, and Josh Gessner to the Texas Rangers in return.
The veteran right-hander made 31 starts for Philadelphia in 2022, throwing 167.2 innings with a 5.05 ERA. He posted the lowest walk rate and the highest strikeout-to-walk ratio of his career. The Phillies went 16-15 in his outings.
In the postseason, Gibson made two appearances out of the bullpen. He tossed 2.1 scoreless innings, striking out two and walking one.
Gibson elected free agency this November, following the final season of the three-year, $28 million deal he signed with the Rangers in 2019. He was not expected to return to Philadelphia.
If he does indeed sign with Pittsburgh, Gibson will be the second former Phillie to join the Pirates this winter. On Nov. 25, first baseman Carlos Santana inked a one-year, $6.725 million contract with the Bucs.
