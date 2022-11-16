Phillies' Thomson Finishes Fifth for NL Manager of the Year

Skip to main content

Rob Thomson Finishes Fifth for NL Manager of the Year

Manager Rob Thomson, who led the Philadelphia Phillies to a World Series berth, lost to Buck Showalter of the New York Mets.

The National League Manager of the Year Award was presented on Tuesday evening to Buck Showalter of the New York Mets. Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Brian Snitker of the Atlanta Braves finished second and third, respectively.

Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson finished in fifth place, receiving two first-place votes. He was named on 14 of 30 total ballots. 

Fans knew in advance Thomson would not finish higher than fourth place, since he was not named a finalist for the award. While his snub spawned indignation across the Phillies fanbase, fans can take solace in the fact that he received consideration from a significant number of voters. 

Thomson took over a Phillies team with a 22-29 record and completely turned things around. They went 65-46 (.586) for the rest of the season and outlasted every NL team in the playoffs. Thomson may have deserved to win MOY, but his NL Pennant means a whole lot more than any individual award ever could. 

Full voting results can be found on the BBWAA website

