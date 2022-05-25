Acuña Scratched From Atlanta Braves Lineup for Wednesday Night Contest

Atlanta Braves superstar outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has been scratched from tonight's lineup ahead of their contest with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Braves announced via Twitter that Acuña Jr. is suffering from right quad tightness. This comes just weeks after the 24-year-old Venezuelan slugger was activated from the IL following his ACL tear in July of 2021.

The Braves won their 2021 World Series title without Acuña Jr. on the roster, but now with Freddie Freeman missing from their lineup, he is an even more integral part of their team.

As a precautionary measure, it seems unlikely that Acuña Jr. will participate in either of the two remaining games of the Phillies series in Atlanta. A boon for Philadelphia, after he knocked two hits and three RBI in Tuesday night's Atlanta victory.

