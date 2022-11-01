Rumor: Phillies to Wear Powder Blue Uniforms for World Series Game 5

Skip to main content

Rumor: Philadelphia Phillies to Wear Powder Blue Uniforms for World Series Game 5

Rumors circulate that the Philadelphia Phillies may wear their beloved powder blue jerseys on Thursday for World Series Game 5.
Throwback to 2008, throwback to 1980 this Thursday.

The Philadelphia Phillies have five uniforms they wear regularly throughout the season.

For most away game they'll wear gray tops with gray pants. On get-away days on the road they wear their red spring training jerseys with gray pants.

Their primary home uniform is the classic red pinstripes. For weekend day games they'll wear the classic cream colored uniforms that came to prominence in the 1940s and 50s. But most special of all are their Throwback Thursday powder blue uniforms.

Initially worn during the 1970s and 80s as the primary road kit, today you'll see just as many powder blue jerseys walking around Citizens Bank Park as you'll see of the others combined.

Over the past several seasons the Phillies have had some memorable moments in these uniforms, most notable of all: Bryce Harper's walk-off grand slam.

Matt Gelb of The Athletic, believes the Phillies might wear those uniforms this Thursday for Game 5 of the World Series, now that the date for that game has been pushed back.

Should the Phillies sweep their World Series home slate, they'll clinch the third title in their history that day.

Envision a celebration around in the mound in powder blue, because it just might be coming.

