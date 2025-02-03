Should Philadelphia Phillies Prioritize Extending Kyle Schwarber or J.T. Realmuto?
The Philadelphia Phillies are entering the upcoming campaign with the reality surrounding them that they've gotten further and further away from winning a championship each year after making the World Series in 2022.
2023 was supposed to see them get back to the Fall Classic, especially when they just needed one win at home in the NLCS to make that happen. But an epic collapse prevented that from occurring and it created a new narrative about this team that carried over into this past season.
Still, the Phillies looked like one of, if not the best, teams in all of baseball.
They completely dominated their competition early on, and while they finished with one of the best records in franchise history and an NL East division title, the warning signs were there when they were playing just average ball after the All-Star break.
And in the playoffs, they completely fizzled out against the red-hot New York Mets in the NLDS.
That brings everyone to this point; a season that feels "must win" based on the number of aging veterans on this roster.
At the forefront is Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto.
Both are scheduled to hit free agency after the 2025 campaign, and Philadelphia would love to have both players back in their uniform while this championship window is still open.
But, who should they prioritize if it comes down to it?
Based on how the roster currently looks, it should be Realmuto.
The Phillies don't have a Major League-ready catcher at the moment, and while they're likely hoping Rafael Marchan can become that, there's no given that will happen based on his injury history. Their star prospect Eduardo Tait is just 18 years old, so there's a while before he'll be ready to step into this role.
Philadelphia could try to swing another blockbuster to bring someone in or hope an elite backstop just happens to hit the market, but it's not guaranteed any addition will be better than what Realmuto provides this pitching staff and clubhouse.
Sure, he's not what he once was at the plate or as a defender, but he's still one of the premier catchers in all of baseball.
Losing him without a clear upgrade in place doesn't make sense.
As for Schwarber, there's no doubt he has taken his game to another level with the Phillies, and turning just 32 years old in March, he still has plenty of gas left in the tank.
But, he also can only be the designated hitter at this point in his career, something that reduces the flexibility for manager Rob Thomson when it comes to setting the lineup and getting guys off their feet over the course of the long season.
Schwarber is productive enough where Philadelphia will certainly take that trade off, but a DH is much less valuable than a star catcher, no matter how good of a slugger that player is.
So, if it comes down to it, the Phillies should prioritize re-signing Realmuto, hopefully on a team-friendly deal since his numbers are starting to crater in recent years.
But in an ideal world, both are back in Philadelphia for the next few seasons, helping this group chase that elusive World Series championship.