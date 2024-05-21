Should Philadelphia Phillies Still Trade For Injured Superstar?
The Philadelphia Phillies have a potential World Series lineup on their hands, but could they find more help before the trade deadline?
With the Chicago White Sox being expected to trade away a lot at the deadline, Philadelphia could add some more star potential to the roster.
Luis Robert Jr. is an established star that is coming off of an All-Star bid and Silver Slugger Award in 2023. He had a slow start to 2024, but hasn't played since April 5. Should the Phillies actually consider trading for him?
Philadelphia's outfield ranks 26th in OPS, fueled by weak outputs from Nick Castellanos and Johan Rojas. Bringing Robert Jr. into the mix would add some versatility to their outfield and allow for some flexibility when the playoffs come around.
The 26-year-old is only locked under contract through the 2025 season but does have a team option from 26 and 27. That would allow for an out if things go very poorly or the need lowers.
His career slashing line is .278/.325/.500. The sample size for 2024 isn't nearly big enough to warrant staying away from a hitter that is normally consistent.
Robert would not only bring some extra firepower to the plate, but you don't see a huge defensive drop off either. Despite being a bigger player, 230 pounds, he's been one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball. His career OAA is at 25, reaching 13 last season alone.
Adding another outfielder is the biggest need before the trade deadline. Since the Phillies aren't afraid to trade their prospects, they should look at the best names available on the market in order to contend.
Though the Cuba native hasn't played much in 2024, he is working back to health and should be ready to return soon. A trade of this level might seem like overkill, but could be the key to the playoffs for Philadelphia.