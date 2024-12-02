Should Philadelphia Phillies Take Chance on Former Cy Young Winner?
The Philadelphia Phillies seem determined to add a starting pitcher this winter.
While that area is certainly the least of their needs, based on all the reporting that has come out regarding what Dave Dombrowski and his front office are targeting throughout the offseason, they seem set on bringing in someone for their rotation.
If it is up to them, it wouldn't just be an starter, either.
The Phillies are seen as real players to land rising star Garrett Crochet in a trade with the Chicago White Sox that would be one of the most notable moves of the year.
To land him, it certainly won't come cheap.
Information has trickled out regarding what the White Sox might be looking for in a return, but based on the asking prices they have demanded for their best players in the past, Philadelphia might not be willing to meet it.
Someone they could turn to is former AL Cy Young winner Shane Bieber.
After taking home the coveted award in 2020 by winning the Triple Crown with a 1.63 ERA, eight wins across his 12 starts, and 122 strikeouts, he has dealt with a litany of injury issues in the years since that culminated in him undergoing Tommy John surgery after just two starts this past season.
Bieber is one of the most under-the-radar free agents in this cycle because of how many elite starters there are on the market, but when he's at his best, he would be up there with anyone who teams are going after this winter.
Spotrac projects his market value at $24.5 million per year which would generate a contract in the $147 million range over six seasons, so if that's his true number, then the Phillies should be out.
However, there is also a chance the right-hander bets on himself with a short-term contract that would allow him to go after the megadeal he's seeking if he can put together a solid showing post-injury.
If that's the case, Philadelphia should be interested.
Perhaps they are able to land Bieber one a one-year, $25 million contract or something in that range with a mutual or player option attached.
That would allow the ace to compete for a World Series title with an organization who has developed pitchers well, while also giving him an opportunity to showcase what he can do on a grand stage.
The price might be a little steep for what the Phillies are looking to pay, though.
While they are in the market to add a starting pitcher to their rotation, there are other clear areas of need they have to address like in their outfield and bullpen, so until something gets done on that front, Philadelphia should put this on the back burner.