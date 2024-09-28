Signing Slugger Would Solidify Philadelphia Phillies Dominance for Years
It has once again been an excellent season for the Philadelphia Phillies, as they have clinched the National League East.
The Phillies look like a true title contender once again this season, as after a tough loss in seven games to the Arizona Diamondbacks last season, Philadelphia is ready to get over the hump in 2024.
Coming into October, the Phillies are one of the most complete teams in baseball with a strong starting rotation, lineup, and bullpen. However, if there is one weakness for the team, it likely resides in the outfield.
In the playoffs last year, the outfield for Philadelphia struggled at the plate, as poor play from Nick Castellanos helped contribute to the Phillies being bounced from the postseason.
Recently, Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report spoke about some potential landing spots for New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto. He mentions Philadelphia as a landing spot, and if that was the case, the Phillies would be outstanding for years to come.
“The Philadelphia Phillies are almost always players when it comes to a big-time free agent, and Soto's bat in that lineup would only further establish the NL East champs' offense as the most explosive in the game.”
It has become pretty clear that Soto is going to more than likely be going to the highest bidder this season. While his current team has the funds to lock him up to a long-term deal, even the Yankees likely have a number that they wouldn’t go over.
For the Phillies, they are no strangers to making a big splash in free agency, as it wasn’t too long ago that they signed a young outfielder in Bryce Harper to a massive deal. The $330 million that Harper received a few years ago will look like nothing compared to what Soto will be getting, but considering his age and skill level, he could be worth from $500 to $600 million.
If Philadelphia was looking to make a big move this offseason, upgrading the outfield would make the most sense for the organization. Soto is currently having a career-year with New York, as he has totaled a .288 batting average, 41 home runs, 108 RBIs, and 7.9 WAR.
It has been an excellent contract year for the young slugger, as he is going to make a lot of money this offseason. For the Phillies, if they are looking to open their wallets, Soto would help solidify their standing in the division for years to come.