Report: Cardinals Trade for Pirates' Quintana

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the St. Louis Cardinals are finalizing a deal for left-handed starting pitcher, José Quintana. Once a rumored target for the Philadelphia Phillies, Quintana is now off the board.

With a 3.50 ERA on the season and free agency upcoming, Quintana was among the best rental options to fill out a contenders rotation. Now, the 33-year-old Colombian will be aiding the Cardinals in catching the Phillies for the final Wild Card spot.

As the deadline nears, Philadelphia has seen the likes of Quintana, Luis Castillo and Frankie Montas all come off the board. Time and names are dwindling.

On the rental market, Nathan Eovaldi stands out as a Dave Dombroswki connection while Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Rodón may be the best available.

Should the Phillies look for a starter they can use beyond this year, they may turn to the likes of Zach Plesac or Tyler Mahle. As the club is reportedly hesitant to include top prospect, each and every rental that gets moved represents a significant opportunity falling by the wayside.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!