Texas Rangers Deal Former Phillies Pitcher to Royals
Former Philadelphia Phillies starter and reliever Michael Lorenzen is heading for the Kansas City Royals in a trade with the Texas Rangers.
The Rangers announced the trade via release. Texas is getting left-handed pitcher Walter Pennington in return.
Lorenzen’s contract with the Rangers made him a desired trade piece on the market. The trade deadline is 6 p.m. eastern on Tuesday.
At last year’s trade deadline the Detroit Tigers traded Lorenzen to Philadelphia for second base prospect Hao-Yu Lee.
The right-hander had flexibility as a starter and as a reliever. He spent most of his early career as a reliever before he was converted to a starter with the Tigers in 2023.
He was named an All-Star before he was traded to the Phillies, where he threw a no-hitter in his second start but eventually moved to the bullpen as Philadelphia reached the NL Championship Series.
The right-hander signed a one-year deal with Texas just before the season started and has been a solid starter for the Rangers all season. He is 5-6 with a 3.81 ERA and he has 75 strikeouts and 48 walks in 101 2/3 innings.
He ranked among Rangers team leaders in starts (tied for second, 18), innings (third, 101.2), and strikeouts (fourth, 75). Lorenzen became the first player to pitch back-to-back days for Texas (openers excluded) with at least one appearance being a start since Roger Pavlik on August 14-15, 1992, per the Elias Sports Bureau.
He started on Saturday against Toronto and then pitched in relief on Sunday.