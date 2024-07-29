Inside The Phillies

Texas Rangers Deal Former Phillies Pitcher to Royals

A former Philadelphia Phillies starter who threw a no-hitter for the organization is heading for a new team.

Oct 23, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen (22) pitches during the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks in game six of the NLCS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park.
Oct 23, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen (22) pitches during the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks in game six of the NLCS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Former Philadelphia Phillies starter and reliever Michael Lorenzen is heading for the Kansas City Royals in a trade with the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers announced the trade via release. Texas is getting left-handed pitcher Walter Pennington in return.

Lorenzen’s contract with the Rangers made him a desired trade piece on the market. The trade deadline is 6 p.m. eastern on Tuesday.

At last year’s trade deadline the Detroit Tigers traded Lorenzen to Philadelphia for second base prospect Hao-Yu Lee.

The right-hander had flexibility as a starter and as a reliever. He spent most of his early career as a reliever before he was converted to a starter with the Tigers in 2023.

He was named an All-Star before he was traded to the Phillies, where he threw a no-hitter in his second start but eventually moved to the bullpen as Philadelphia reached the NL Championship Series.

The right-hander signed a one-year deal with Texas just before the season started and has been a solid starter for the Rangers all season. He is 5-6 with a 3.81 ERA and he has 75 strikeouts and 48 walks in 101 2/3 innings.

He ranked among Rangers team leaders in starts (tied for second, 18), innings (third, 101.2), and strikeouts (fourth, 75).  Lorenzen became the first player to pitch back-to-back days for Texas (openers excluded) with at least one appearance being a start since Roger Pavlik on August 14-15, 1992, per the Elias Sports Bureau.

He started on Saturday against Toronto and then pitched in relief on Sunday.

