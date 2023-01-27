This Day in Philadelphia Phillies History: Phillies Trade a Hall of Famer to the Cubs
The Philadelphia Phillies probably look back on Jan. 27, 1982 as a day they would like back. That is the day that the Phillies sent Larry Bowa and Ryne Sandberg to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Ivan DeJesus.
DeJesus spent the next three seasons in Philadelphia and slashed .249/.319/.319 while playing the shortstop position.
On the flip side, Bowa went on to also play for three seasons with the Cubs and has similar productions to DeJesus.
Where the Cubs really won out on the trade was with the young Sandberg who would go on to play the rest of his career in Chicago all the while accumulating Hall of Fame numbers.
For the next 15 years, Sandberg would go on to be the face of one of the most storied franchises in all of sports.
Looking back, this is the one the Phillies might want back.
