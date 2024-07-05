This Sleeper Trade Target Could Be Perfect Fit for Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies have been rumored to be looking for outfield upgrades ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline later this month.
As the team continues to look the part of a World Series contender, they are expected to be very aggressive ahead of the deadline. Adding an outfielder has been a desire and improving the bullpen is another priority.
There have been plenty of outfielders named as possible trade targets for the Phillies lately. Luis Robert has been the most talked about potential targets for the team.
However, there is one sleeper target that Philadelphia should consider pursuing.
Seiya Suzuki is a name to keep an eye on as the deadline draws closer. It's very possible that the Chicago Cubs will decide to sell off some of their talent.
During the 2024 MLB season with the Cubs, Suzuki has played in 62 games. He has hit .263/.336/.463 to go along with 11 home runs and 34 RBI. Those numbers aren't huge, but they're solid.
Where the Phillies are at, they don't need to acquire a superstar. They just need a consistent presence at the plate.
Suzuki could very well be that presence. He wouldn't break the bank to acquire, but he would bring great production. Philadelphia would also be getting a long-term piece by acquiring Suzuki.
Following the 2024 season, the 29-year-old outfielder has two years left on his contract. That makes him even more intriguing for a team that is hoping to open up a championship window for at least a few years.
Why would the Cubs trade Suzuki? Quite simply, they simply aren't that close to being able to compete. They have quite a few talented young players in their farm system, including slugging prospect Alexander Canario, who could replace Suzuki in the lineup.
While Chicago is not guaranteed to become sellers, the Phillies should monitor them closely. Another potential target could be Cody Bellinger. Ian Happ might also make sense.
Regardless of which player Philadelphia were to target from the Cubs, they would all make a big impact for the Phillies.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what happens with Philadelphia ahead of the trade deadline. Suzuki could make a lot of sense as a potential target and would be a great sleeper addition.