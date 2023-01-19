Rob Thomson looks toward his first full spring training with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Rob Thomson took the Philadelphia Phillies on a magical ride through the postseason and ended just two wins short against the Houston Astros in the World Series.

Thomson started as an interim manager when the Phillies were 22-29 and fired Joe Girardi.

The interim tag has since been removed from Thomson and the roster has been strengthened even more by President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski.

Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker, Matt Strahm and Craig Kimbrel will join an already deep team.

The goal is another run at a championship.

This time, Thomson will be the leader from the start in spring training.

“I can tell you this: I’m really looking forward to seeing these guys again,” Thomson told a small group of reporters this week at Citizens Bank Park. “It’s a special group. Seeing how they prepare and seeing how they compete … They have fun but they don’t mess around. They act like professionals. I really enjoy being around these guys.”

Is there pressure on Thomson after what transpired last season?

“I don’t feel it because I feel we have a good ballclub,” Thomson said. “If we stay healthy and do what were supposed to do, I feel the results will be there.”

