Three Key Trades the Philadelphia Phillies Should Pursue This Winter
The Philadelphia Phillies are currently in the midst of what could end up becoming a championship season. They have been one of the best teams in baseball and have continued playing at that level despite facing a lot of adversity.
Injuries have tried to derail them on numerous occasions, but another player has always stepped up to pick up the slack. That is how championship teams play.
That being said, it's never too early to begin looking at the offseason.
Even if the Phillies do win the World Series this season, they'll want to continue contending for championships for years to come.
More than likely, Philadelphia will have an aggressive approach to the offseason. Just like they did ahead of the MLB trade deadline, they will look to make any move that helps them towards their ultimate goal of winning.
Let's take a look at three big trades the Phillies should consider pursuing.
3. Brent Rooker, Outfielder
Ahead of the MLB trade deadline, Philadelphia was connected to Brent Rooker heavily. It would not be shocking to see them revisit this potential trade option in the offseason.
Rooker would bring top-notch offensive potential to the Phillies' lineup. He has hit 28 home runs to go along with 81 RBI this season, batting .291/.368/.584 in 101 games. Those numbers would make the Philadelphia offense even more difficult to beat.
He may not be the flashiest trade option on this list, but he would be a perfect fit.
2. Luis Robert Jr., Outfielder
Yet another name that was suggested quite often as a trade target for Philadelphia before the deadline was Luis Robert Jr. Making the move for him during the offseason could make more sense than it would have at the deadline.
His 2024 season has been a rollercoaster and doesn't provide the best sample size for the damage he can do at the plate. In 2023, however, he hit 38 home runs and drove in 80 RBI while batting .264/.315/.542.
Robert would be a long-term building block for the Phillies and would provide even more power to the lineup. He's well worth looking into as a trade target again.
1. Mason Miller, Closer
Finally, there is a need for Philadelphia to find a better option at the closer position. There will be no better potential offseason target to fill that need than Mason Miller.
Miller would be the kind of addition that would take the Phillies to an even higher potential of contention. He has compiled a 2.16 ERA to go along with a 0.82 WHIP, a 5.0 K/BB ratio, 16 saves, and two blown saves in 35 appearances. Those numbers show the kind of impact he can have.
Pulling off a trade for Miller would come with a very heavy cost, but Philadelphia should pursue him anyway.