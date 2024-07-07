Three Relievers the Philadelphia Phillies Must Pursue at Trade Deadline
The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the best teams in baseball all season long. It doesn't appear that they're going to fall off anytime soon.
Later this month, the Phillies could get even better. The MLB trade deadline is coming up quickly and it is widely expected that Philadelphia will be one of the most active teams trying to add talent.
Arguably the biggest position of need for the Phillies is in the bullpen. They could look to add some outfield help, but another impact bullpen arm would be huge for the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs.
With that in mind, here are three potential relief pitchers that Philadelphia should pursue at the trade deadline.
3. Drew Smyly, Chicago Cubs
One potential cheaper option could be a trade with the Cubs for veteran reliever Drew Smyly. Not only can Smyly fill a role in the bullpen, he has been a starter throughout his career as well. Smyly could be a depth piece for the rotation in addition to an upgrade for the bullpen.
Smyly has pitched in 22 games for Chicago this season, compiling a 2-5 record to go along with a 3.48 ERA, a 1.42 WHIP, and 31 strikeouts in 31.0 innings.
He has a mutual option on his contract for the 2025 season. That would give the Phillies the option to bring him back if things work out well between the two parties.
2. Paul Sewald, Arizona Diamondbacks
Another intriguing potential target for Philadelphia would be a move to acquire Paul Sewald from the Diamondbacks.
In his 20 appearances this season, the 34-year-old reliever has recorded a 3.12 ERA, a 0.81 WHIP, 11 saves, and two blown saves. Those numbers would be solid for the Phillies in their bullpen.
Sewald will hit free agency following the 2024 season, driving down the cost to potentially acquire him at the deadline. If Philadelphia is open to an expiring contract, Sewald would make a lot of sense.
1. Tanner Scott, Miami Marlins
Finally, there is a name to monitor that has been connected to the Phillies many times over the last few weeks. Tanner Scott of the Marlins is expected to be available and would be a great reliever and potential closer for the team moving forward.
Scott has pitched in 37 games for Miami in 2024, racking up 38.0 innings, a 1.42 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP, 13 saves, and two blown saves. He has been consistent all season long, which is a quality that Philadelphia needs to prioritize.
At 29 years old, Scott will hit free agency after the 2024 season as well. If he impacts the team as he should, the Phillies would likely try to re-sign him to a new contract. Scott is the best potential option at reliever that the team could pursue.