Three Sleeper Trade Targets the Philadelphia Phillies Should Consider
The Philadelphia Phillies are primed and ready to get back to baseball following an entertaining All-Star break. With a 62-34 record, they are clearly one of the best teams in baseball.
In fact, to begin the second half of the season, the Phillies are the best team in baseball by 3.5 games.
All season long, Philadelphia has played a dominant brand of baseball. They have done so by having elite talent both in the lineup and within their pitching staff.
With the MLB trade deadline coming up at the end of the month, the Phillies have an opportunity to get even better. They are widely expected to be one of the most aggressive teams in trade conversations.
While the roster is extremely talented, there are two areas that Philadelphia could look to improve. They could use more outfield depth, especially right-handed hitting outfield depth, and more talent in their bullpen.
That being said, let's take a look at three sleeper trade targets the Phillies should consider pursuing.
Trevor Richards, Relief Pitcher, Toronto Blue Jays
One option could be Trevor Richards, a 31-year-old right-handed reliever. He has had a solid all-around campaign for the Blue Jays in 2024 and would provide quality depth in the bullpen.
In his 42 appearances this season, Richards has compiled a 2-1 record to go along with a 3.62 ERA, a 0.95 WHIP, a 2.5 K/BB ratio, and 49.2 innings pitched. He's a major sleeper that could make a massive impact on Philadelphia out of the bullpen down the stretch of the season and into the playoffs.
Eloy Jimenez, Outfielder, Chicago White Sox
To address their need in the outfield, Eloy Jimenez could be a perfect fit. He is widely expected to be moved at the deadline if a decent trade package is offered.
Jimenez has not had much of a role with the White Sox this season, but he's a quality player. A better idea of what he can offer can be seen from the 2023 season, in which he played in 120 games, batting .272/.317/.441 to go along with 18 home runs and 64 RBI. Those are exactly the kind of numbers that the Phillies would love to add in the outfield.
Kyle Finnegan, Relief Pitcher, Washington Nationals
Finally, there is a player that has flown under-the-radar enough to be called a sleeper, but who should be garnering much more attention on the trade market. That player is, of course, Finnegan.
Finnegan has recorded a 2.45 ERA, a 1.02 WHIP, a 3.2 K/BB ratio, 25 saves, and just four blown saves this season in 41 appearances. He could be a closer for Philadelphia or could simply be an elite reliever. Not only would he be a piece for this season, but he has another year on his contract as well, which should make him a top bullpen target for the Phillies.