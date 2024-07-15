Top Phillies Prospect Keeping Eye on Future in Majors
ARLINGTON, Texas — There are certain advantages to being in the Philadelphia Phillies’ organization these days.
The Phillies have the best record in baseball going into the All-Star Break and are sending eight players to the All-Star Game on Tuesday, though pitcher Ranger Suárez won’t participate. Last year, Philadelphia reached the National League Championship Series and the year before that it reached the World Series.
The everyday lineup is dotted with stars like Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber, along with pitchers like Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola.
It’s that world that last year’s first-round pick, Aidan Miller, keeps an eye on as he progresses through the minor leagues. He’s even had a chance to interact with a few of them, he said as he prepared for the MLB Futures Game on Saturday at Globe Life Field.
“Just watching their games every night, I try to learn as many things as I can,” Miller said. “I try to make as many friends as possible when I meet those guys in spring training. I met Harper a couple of times and asked him as any questions as I could so I could learn.”
Miller was one of two Phillies prospects invited to play in the annual showcase of Major League Baseball’s future stars. Outfielder Justin Crawford was the other.
Miller is the Phillies’ No. 2 overall prospect and the No. 27 prospect in all of baseball. He helped the NL team beat the AL, 6-1. He went 0-for-1 at the plate but did drive in a run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the fourth inning.
Miller was selected No. 27 overall out of Mitchell High School in New Port Richey, Fla., last July. He played 20 games in the Phillies’ system last year and batted .303.
He started this season with Class-A Clearwater and earned a promotion to High-A Jersey Shore on June 11. So far he’s slashed .245/.363/.424/.787. He’s hit seven home runs and 36 RBI. He only managed two RBI in his 20 games last season. He’s also collected 18 doubles.
The 20-year-old right-handed hitter is probably a year or two away from helping the Phillies at the MLB level. But 88% of players that play in the MLB Futures Game reach the Majors.
So, for now, Miller must wait his turn. He’s listed as a third baseman and that position belongs to Alec Bohm for now. He’s an All-Star for the first time and will participate in the Home Run Derby on Monday. Bohm won his arbitration case with the Phillies this offseason and won’t be a free agent until 2027.
Miller hopes to refine his game and earn a promotion at some point this season. But, for how, he’s aiming to help High-A Jersey Shore get into the playoffs.
“I want to compete for a playoff spot and compete for a championship,” Miller said. “We fell about one or two games short in the first half. I think we have a really good team up in Jersey Shore and I’m excited to compete for a spot in the playoffs.”