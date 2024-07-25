Top Six Potential Philadelphia Phillies Trade Targets, Ranked
The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the hottest teams being talked about in the MLB trade rumor mill. With the deadline under a week away, rumors are gaining steam and teams are having to make final decisions.
Keeping that in mind, the Phillies are widely expected to be one of the most aggressive teams on the trade market.
All season long, Philadelphia has been one of baseball's top World Series contenders. They have shown no signs of slowing down or falling off. In fact, they have seemingly gotten stronger and better as the season has gone on.
Looking ahead to the trade deadline next week, who should be the Phillies' top targets?
Here are six potential trade targets, ranked according to who would be the best pickups and fits for Philadelphia.
6. Randy Arozarena
One potential bat that the Phillies could consider pursuing is Arozarena. He has hit .213/.319/.398 to go along with 15 home runs and 36 RBI this season in 99 games. While his numbers aren't amazing, Philadelphia could help him turn his season around with the impressive lineup they already have.
5. Luis Robert Jr.
Acquiring an outfielder has been high on the Phillies' wishlist. Robert would be a huge addition for the lineup, but he comes in at No. 5 because of the extremely high price that Philadelphia would have to pay. Robert has played in 49 games this season, batting .227/.299/.476 to go along with 12 home runs and 24 RBI.
4. Cody Bellinger
The opportunity to acquire a former MVP, an above average defender, and a consistent bat would be tough to pass on. Bellinger has had a more quiet season than expect so far in 2024, batting .269/.331/.410 to go along with nine home runs and 37 RBI in 79 games. Just like Arozarena, playing in the Phillies' lineup could be exactly what the doctor ordered to turn his year around.
3. Tanner Scott
Another need that Philadelphia should pursue at the deadline is acquiring more bullpen help. Scott would be a big-time addition and could even contend to be a closer for the Phillies. In 43 appearances this season, Scott has compiled a 6-5 record to go along with a 1.21 ERA, a 0.99 WHIP, a 2.0 K/BB ratio, 18 saves, and just two blown saves.
2. Brent Rooker
Yet another outfielder has to be added to this list. Rooker would bring a ton of production to the lineup and would be a piece for the future with three more years left on his contract after 2024. So far this year in 89 games, Rooker has hit 23 home runs to go along with 69 RBI and has hit .290/.369/.574.
1. Mason Miller
Finally, Miller would be the prize of the trade deadline if he ends up getting moved. He has elite potential to be one of the best closers in the game, although he would cost a lot to acquire. Miller has played in 34 games this season, recording a 2.21 ERA, a 0.84 WHIP, a 5.0 K/BB ratio, 15 saves, and two blown saves.