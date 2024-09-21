Watch: Philadelphia Phillies Catcher J.T. Realmuto Hits Two-Run Home Run
Entering the eighth inning with a 10-2 lead, needing a win to clinch their third-consecutive playoff berth, the Philadelphia Phillies have all but finalized things.
After an offensive onslaught in the fourth inning that saw the Phillies score six runs on the New York Mets at Citi Field, they have now pushed their lead out to 10 on the back of a two-run home run from catcher J.T. Realmuto.
Realmuto would come to the plate with one on and two outs with Philadelphia ahead 10-2 against Mets reliever Danny Young.
The first pitch the veteran catcher would see would be a sweeper running outside and in the left-handed batter's box for ball one.
The 1-0 pitch would be an inside sinker, brushing Realmuto back and running the count to 2-0.
The third pitch of the at-bat would be another sinker, just off the center of the plate that Realmuto would pull 423 feet into the stands in left field for his 13th home run of the season.
The Phillies are well on their way to clinching their third-consecutive postseason appearance, with it currently all over but the crying.
Once tonight's game is final, Philadelphia will need just one more win (or New York loss) to clinch the National League East division.
It has been a fantastic all-around game for the Phillies, with the pitching staff only allowing two runs through eight innings so far, and the offense taking it to the Mets' pitching staff at every turn.
Philadelphia needs to keep this production up into the postseason to make a deep run.