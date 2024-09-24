Watch: Philadelphia Phillies First Baseman Hits 30th Home Run of Season
The Philadelphia Phillies are one day removed from clinching their first National League East division title since 2011.
While many expected the club to employ a "hangover lineup," that was not the case, with only J.T. Realmuto getting the day off out of the everyday starters, not considering those that do not start against left-handed pitchers.
Through the first inning, the Phillies have an early 1-0 lead thanks to a home run from superstar first baseman Bryce Harper, his 30th of the season.
Harper came to the plate with noone on base and two outs.
Swinging at the first pitch he would see, a sinker down and in, the superstar drove it into the bushes in straightaway center field for a home run.
Harper, 31, now has five seasons in his career with 30 or more home runs, three of them coming with Philadelphia.
He is now batting .286/.373/.532 on the season with 30 home runs and 87 RBI.
The Phillies have struggled on the mound in the second inning, with opener Tanner Banks loading the bases before leaving the game for follower Taijuan Walker.
The early lead does not seem like it will hold, but Harper has done his part so far in this game.
Philadelphia is looking to clinch one of the top two seeds in the National League side of the bracket, and have hopes of clinching home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
With five games left, including tonight's, they have an ample amount of time to do so.