Watch: Philadelphia Phillies Outfielder Brandon Marsh Hits Opposite Field Home Run
The Philadelphia Phillies entered Monday with the best record in MLB, sitting at 90-59.
On the road against the Milwaukee Brewers in game one of their three-game series, the Phillies entered the fifth inning down 3-0 with the offense struggling to get going.
Coming to the plate with no one on base and two outs, Brandon Marsh would take his second shot at Brewers' starter Aaron Civale.
Marsh would attempt to lay down a bunt on the first pitch of the at-bat, but would push it foul.
The outfielder would swing and miss at the second pitch of the at-bat, a cutter at the letters, to fall behind in the count 0-2.
After fouling off the next pitch, a curveball below the knees, and taking a fastball up and away for ball one, Marsh would see another cutter, this one over the outside of the plate, that he would drive to left field for his 16th home run of the season.
Marsh's opposite-field home run would put Philadephia on the board, cutting Milwaukee's lead to just 3-1.
This is a pivotal series for both teams, each leading their respective divisions.
However, they are vying for one of the top two seeds in the National League playoff race to secure a BYE week before opening playoff baseball in the NLDS.
The Phillies enter Monday with a four-game lead over the Brewers, who currently hold the third seed in the National League with each team having 13 games left to play including Monday's.